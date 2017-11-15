Actress sues Harvey Weinstein over alleged rape in Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein is being sued by an actress who accuses him of raping her in a Beverly Hills hotel after they discussed a role in one of his shows.

The actress, identified only as Jane Doe in court papers filed on Tuesday, is also suing the studio he co-founded, accusing it of “deliberate indifference”.

She claims Weinstein first assaulted her in 2015 and then raped her in the Montage Hotel in spring last year after he discussed getting her a role in his Marco Polo TV series.

Dozens of women have made allegations against the Hollywood producer (Ian West/PA)

The woman is suing Weinstein for damages and compensation for lost wages for the alleged sexual battery, as well as suing at The Weinstein Company (TWC), which has sacked the producer.

“With deliberate indifference, the companies failed to take necessary, proper or adequate measures in order to prevent the violation of (the accuser’s) rights,” Ms Allred wrote.

The firm “did not terminate him despite knowing, or should have known of, his long and well-known history of abusing and sexually harassing women based on sex”, the suit added.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein, 65, said he denies “any allegations of non-consensual sex”, adding: “Mr Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

Advertising

Harvey Weinstein with Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the stars to accuse him of sexual harassment (Yui Mok/PA)

TWC is also being sued by actress Dominique Huett who claims she was assaulted by Weinstein and the firm was negligent for knowing about his alleged offending.

Weinstein is also suing TWC for access to his emails that he believes contain information “exonerating” him.