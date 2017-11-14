Sorry Stanley! Made In Chelsea star says Boris is her dream I’m A Celeb campmate

Made In Chelsea star Georgia “Toff” Toffolo has said her dream I’m A Celebrity campmate would be Boris Johnson – ahead of going into the camp with his father.

The 23-year-old TV star, who has made a name for herself on the E4 series which follows Chelsea’s social set, is one of the newly announced contestants heading into the Australian jungle for ITV’s new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

She will be joined by former politician Stanley Johnson, who is the father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and a host of other famous names including boxer Amir Khan and soap stars Jennie McAlpine and Jamie Lomas.

Georgia Toffolo has been revealed as one of the contestants for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 (ITV)

She said she was looking forward to showing a different side of herself to viewers.

The TV star explained: “I think people think I am ditzy, which I am in certain ways. But I really enjoy interesting conversation. I hope there are loads in there.

“I also think people think I am prim and proper and I won’t get stuck in but I will. It’s nice to show the real me.”

Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Shappi Khorsandi, Amir Khan, Jennie McAlpine, Vanessa White, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas are contestants on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 (ITV)

Her MIC co-star Sam Thompson lifted the lid on her entering the jungle as he denied he would be competing.

In a tweet posted at the weekend, which now appears to have been deleted, he wrote: “Just want to clear something up as everyones asking. I’m not going into the jungle.

“I would love to experience it at some point 100 percent. What I will say is that one of my best mates @ToffTalks is down under and I can’t wait to get behind her! She’s gonna smash it.”

Former MIC star Spencer Matthews was forced to quit I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015 after it emerged he was taking “steroid-based medication” to bulk up for a charity boxing match.

The rumours are true…I do lie naked draped in pearls reading Shakespeare A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@toffgeorgia) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Toffolo said: “I haven’t decided which bikinis to take yet but hey, you’ve got to have a shower haven’t you? It’s iconic. I have got to buy a white bikini haven’t I? One hundred percent.”

She was recently also seen on screen in Celebs Go Dating.