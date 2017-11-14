Advertising
Family, friends and fans pay tribute to Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond
Bond died in June, aged 91, following a short illness.
Hugh Bonneville and Stephen Fry are among the guests who have attended a memorial service for Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond.
Family, friends, colleagues, and fans arrived for the service which also paid tribute to his famous Bear.
He “gave thanks” for the “gifts” Bond shared “through the art of storytelling” and for the “inspiration he gave to readers and viewers”.
The bear from Peru, who ends up in London and is fond of keeping a marmalade sandwich under his hat, was his most famous literary creation.
