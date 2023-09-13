Family fun day to raise money for charity after cancer diagnosis of Tipton boy, 8

The brave boy

Leighton Houldey was found to have a tumour on his spine on July 3 this year. The eight-year-old was said to be suffering from a limp and leg pain – which doctors first thought was normal growth pain – and he was unable to control his bladder.

Following a third trip to the hospital, an MRI scan found a tumour on Leighton's spine, which was damaging his nerves.

Lesley Nightingale, grandmother of brave Leighton, said it turned their lives "upside down".

Lesley and her beloved grandson

The 49-year-old said: "You never think it will happen to you but it has.

"We spent over a month in hospital. It is the worst feeling in the world seeing your baby go through what he's going through. I feel helpless as I can't help my grandbaby and I can't help my son and daughter in law who are in such pain.

"No one can prepare you for hearing your child has cancer. We wouldn't wish this on our worst enemy.

Mum Chelsi, with Leighton and his little sister, Leila Rose, aged 2

"When you go on the cancer ward the children are so inspiring, they're smiling and just getting on with what needs to be done. They're the bravest children I've ever seen in all my life.

"We are so proud of Leighton. His smile gets us through every day, he's just amazing.

"I love him more than life itself."

She added: "September is child cancer awareness month so we are trying to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK, and as much awareness for this cause as we can."

On July 3, Leighton was blue lighted to Birmingham Children's Hospital where a biopsy was taken.

His parents, Chelsi Chambers, 29, and Jake Houldey, 27, said their son is receiving chemotherapy treatment every two weeks for Ewing Sarcoma, a rare cancer that affects the bones and soft tissue surrounding them.

Leighton and his dad, Jake

Leighton will also have to spend six weeks at a Manchester hospital for radiotherapy treatment.

The Children's Cancer Carnival will take place at The Tiger Tavern, Powis Avenue, Tipton, on Saturday, from 3pm. Wristbands for entry can be purchased at House of Gold, Weddell Wynd, Bilston, and are charged at £5 per adult and £2 per child, with all proceeds going to charity. A free buffet is included in the price.

A poster for the fundraiser

Leighton, whose family describe him as a "happy chappy" who is always smiling, will shave his mother's hair at 4.30pm. On the day, there will be supercars, a DJ, a bouncy castle, penalty shoot-out, cake sale, face painting, egg and spoon race, hula hoop contest, arts and crafts, stalls, and sweet treats – candy floss, a chocolate fountain, and popcorn.