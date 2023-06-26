Delicious food and tribute acts at Sandwell Pride park show

Drag act Capri Conceive keeps her cool at Sandwell Pride at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Dry weather greeted revellers who tucked into a choice of tasty food at the festival held in Darthmouth Park, in West Bromwich, on Sunday(25) afternoon.

Revellers at Sandwell Pride

The free event included a jam-packed stage programme featuring glamorous drag queens and musicians.

Isla Roberts, aged eight, is having fun

Treats include free a picnic hampers containing cupcakes and drinks and dishes ranging from Asian cuisine, Italian pizzas to Sri Lankan food plus face painting. This was followed by a walk around Dartmouth Park led by Sandwell Striders.

A family from Wednesbury

Visitors were also able to visit a variety of information stalls including NHS and fostering agencies, gift stands as well as the fun fair rides.

Caroline Poole from Great Bridge, Tipton

Guests included representatives from West Mercia County Girl Guides and drag act Capri Conceive.