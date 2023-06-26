Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Delicious food and tribute acts at Sandwell Pride park show

By Deborah HardimanSandwell entertainmentPublished:

Drag queens, tribute acts, delicious food and fair rides were among the attractions at Sandwell Pride show.

Drag act Capri Conceive keeps her cool at Sandwell Pride at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich
Drag act Capri Conceive keeps her cool at Sandwell Pride at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich
Drag act Capri Conceive keeps her cool at Sandwell Pride at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich

Dry weather greeted revellers who tucked into a choice of tasty food at the festival held in Darthmouth Park, in West Bromwich, on Sunday(25) afternoon.

Revellers at Sandwell Pride

The free event included a jam-packed stage programme featuring glamorous drag queens and musicians.

Isla Roberts, aged eight, is having fun

Treats include free a picnic hampers containing cupcakes and drinks and dishes ranging from Asian cuisine, Italian pizzas to Sri Lankan food plus face painting. This was followed by a walk around Dartmouth Park led by Sandwell Striders.

A family from Wednesbury

Visitors were also able to visit a variety of information stalls including NHS and fostering agencies, gift stands as well as the fun fair rides.

Caroline Poole from Great Bridge, Tipton

Guests included representatives from West Mercia County Girl Guides and drag act Capri Conceive.

A drag act on the stage
Sandwell entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News