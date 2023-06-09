Call for families to share their Windrush stories for digital project

Poet Gracey Bee will be a guest performer at Sandwell Council's Windrush Day 75th anniversary Digital Stories project

Organisers at Sandwell Council want families who arrived from the Commonwealth and settled in the borough before and after 1948 to come forward.

It is part of a special programme marking the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day on June 22.

The project will also form a key part of the borough's celebrations along with performances at the Central Library, in High Street, West Bromwich, by poet Gracey Bee at 1.30pm on June 22 and a music event with British/Jamaican musician, Basil Glendon Gabbidon, at 7pm on June 24.

Gracey Bee, of Wolverhampton, says: "It's very important that families, neighbours and friends of people who emigrated from the wider Commonwealth between the years after the Second World War and the early 1970s share their stories.

"I'll be visiting the library in West Bromwich on June 22 to chat to people in attendance. From what they say I'll be compiling a poem which will be performed there and at Oldbury Library on the same day."

Windrush Day seeks to honour the men and women who migrated from Caribbean countries between the first anchoring of the Empire Windrush, at Tilbury Docks, London, on June 21, 1948 and the Immigration Act 1971.

The council of stories and photographs for the 'Stories of the Windrush Generation in Sandwell’ project which will celebrate the contributions and the invaluable legacy of the generation to all aspects of British life.

It is for anyone with links whether personal or not, perhaps a relative, friend or neighbour would like to share their memories, stories and photographs of life in Sandwell.

Send stories by emailing Marketing_Publicity@sandwell.gov.uk by Monday.