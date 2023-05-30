Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Magical time at Sandwell Children's Festival Weekend

By Deborah HardimanSandwell entertainmentPublished:

Scores of families enjoyed dancing to Bollywood music, theatre and games when they flocked to Sandwell Children's Festival in the sunshine.

Sohan Kailey with 'party ant' Anthony Barklam.
Sohan Kailey with 'party ant' Anthony Barklam.
Jazmyn, aged10 and with her mother Mikayla Douglas at their glitter stand

The two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday featured entertainers and plenty of fun for everyone at the event held at Sandwell Valley Country Park, in West Bromwich.

Artist Benny Semp with Zakariya Nazir, aged five.

Both the young and young at heart took part in a variety of activities including jam sessions, a magic show, flag making, performances, art, dancing workshops, a disco, and face painting.

Katherine Edwards and daughter Sophie with Trudi Patient.

Entertainer Sohan Kailey tweeted: It was great to be there entertaining families with #Bhangra #Bollywood dancing and music from my album Let’s Naach (Let’s Dance)."

Tao Tilt, aged six, with Becky Chadwick.
Hayley Birch, Courtney Whittaker with Sofia Evans, aged one, Nyah Butler and Rosie Evans, aged six.
Sandwell entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News