Magical time at Sandwell Children's Festival Weekend

Sohan Kailey with 'party ant' Anthony Barklam.

Jazmyn, aged10 and with her mother Mikayla Douglas at their glitter stand

The two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday featured entertainers and plenty of fun for everyone at the event held at Sandwell Valley Country Park, in West Bromwich.

Artist Benny Semp with Zakariya Nazir, aged five.

Both the young and young at heart took part in a variety of activities including jam sessions, a magic show, flag making, performances, art, dancing workshops, a disco, and face painting.

Katherine Edwards and daughter Sophie with Trudi Patient.

Entertainer Sohan Kailey tweeted: It was great to be there entertaining families with #Bhangra #Bollywood dancing and music from my album Let’s Naach (Let’s Dance)."

Tao Tilt, aged six, with Becky Chadwick.