Book of bard's works to be given pride of place

By Deborah HardimanSandwell entertainmentPublished:

There is no question that reading and theatre lovers will be in for a treat when the first book of William Shakespeare works is put on display in the Black Country.

Oddbodies Theatre Company is coming to Smethwick
The bard’s folio is being brought to Smethwick for the first time in history as part of an arts programme.

The free action-packed day featuring workshops and performances is being held at the town's Dorothy Parkes Centre on June 3 from 11am-4pm.

The showcase at the community centre, in Church Road, Smethwick, is being held in partnership with Bearwood Community Hub, Arts Council England, Everything to Everybody and Black Country Touring.

Attractions will include the book volume and a one-man King Lear performance by Oddbodies Theatre Company.

The centre says there may be a charge for the theatre show, but the other activities will be free. More details are available on dorothyparkes.org/Event/shakespeare-in-smethwick

