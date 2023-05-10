Book of bard's works to be given pride of place

Oddbodies Theatre Company is coming to Smethwick

The bard’s folio is being brought to Smethwick for the first time in history as part of an arts programme.

The free action-packed day featuring workshops and performances is being held at the town's Dorothy Parkes Centre on June 3 from 11am-4pm.

The showcase at the community centre, in Church Road, Smethwick, is being held in partnership with Bearwood Community Hub, Arts Council England, Everything to Everybody and Black Country Touring.

Attractions will include the book volume and a one-man King Lear performance by Oddbodies Theatre Company.