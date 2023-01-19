Fun-filled family panto on stage in Wednesbury

Cast members of Dick Whittington at Wednesbury Town Hall

Showtime Community Productions CIO has brought its panto Dick Whittington to Wednesbury Town Hall.

The shows are taking place daily, with the last performance on Saturday.

The panto promises plenty of slap stick comedy with fun for all the family and "will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter".

Adrian Jukes, from Showtime Community Productions CIO, said: "This golden pantomime adventure follows Dick Whittington, a poor boy who travels to London to seek his fame, fortune and happiness with his trusted feline friend, Tommy the cat.

"They soon find out London isn’t the place they thought it was.

"With the city overrun by Queen Rat’s mischievous ratlings, Fairy Poppins, Dick’s magical guardian, has work on her hands to keep the story and our hero’s safe.

"It has plenty of slapstick comedy.

"This action packed, feel good, pantomime adventure will have you laughing, singing and dancing in the isles, no matter what age."

The amateur dramatics company said the panto had a "fabulous first night" on Wednesday and "amazing positive comments" from the audience.

The shows are at 7pm on Thursday and Friday and 2pm and 6.30pm on Saturday.

Tickets cost £6.50, plus an online booking fee.