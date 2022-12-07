Notification Settings

World's Strongest Man winner Eddie Hall puts Black Country firm's steel doors to the test for video

By Sunil Midda

Former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall has paid a visit to a Black Country door company to test first-hand how strong its doors are.

Eddie, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, visited Latham's Security Doorsets, which is based in Tividale, Oldbury, where he was invited to destroy their doors to prove how durable they are.

The company is proud of its steel security doors - and what better way to demonstrate their durability than to get a former World's Strongest Man winner to ram them down?

The experience was documented on Eddie's YouTube channel, 'Eddie Hall The Beast', which has over two million subscribers, with the video itself gaining over 400,000 views since being uploaded three days ago.

The video was also posted on Facebook, where it has amassed over 3.8 million views, bringing a total of over 4 million views across all social media platforms, and the video was also trending on YouTube in 38th place on all videos in the UK.

Speaking about how the video came about, Nick Attfield, IT and Marketing manager, said: "As part of our marketing strategies, we work with a lot of influencers where they do demonstrations of our products, and so it was just an idea we floated, approached Eddie actually before lockdown and he was up for doing it.

"After the lockdown we got back in touch and he was still up to do the video. We had three weeks to prep, so we rebuilt the wall we use in the videos and we further strengthened it as we were concerned he could go straight through it.

"It was great on the day, Eddie was good fun with everyone, had photos with staff and it wasn't scripted for what we wanted, it just went with the flow and we were really pleased with how it turned out.

"The marketing campaign went really well, and we had some of our doors on show to demonstrate the strength.

"We pride ourselves on these doors, and there has been great reaction to the video, with a lot of comments from friends and family."

Eddie Hall won the World's Strongest Man title in 2017, and has won both England's and the UK's strongest man competitions on multiple occasions.

The doors on show in the videos are:

  • PAS 24 certified front door

  • STS202 BR3 Rated door

  • High security fire exit door (ultra duty)

