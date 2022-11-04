Tickets sold out for major West Bromwich fireworks event on Saturday

The firework display in West Bromwich is sold out

Sandwell Council chiefs said Saturday's Sandwell Goes Global event at Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich, was full with only pre-booked people being allowed entry.

And they have urged people who do not have a ticket to stay at home and avoid showing up there, with people's safety being of "top priority" to them.

Councillor Laura Rollins, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Saturday’s fireworks event has been extremely popular and tickets are now completely sold out. So, if you do not have a ticket, please stay at home as we won’t be able to admit anyone without pre-booked tickets. People’s safety is our top priority and we aim to make it a great evening of celebration for all.”

Advance parking is also sold out, with visitors advised to park in town centre car parks and walk to the park as there will be road closures in place around Dartmouth Park.

Tickets, however, are available on the gate for the Illuminated Garden and Playground show on Friday evening, also at Dartmouth Park. CBeebies presenter and award-winning jazz saxophonist YolanDA is set to get both children and adults bopping and bouncing along when she takes to the Global Arena stage for an evening of family fun.