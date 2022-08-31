Sequence dancing course to bring great health benefits, friends and fun to Rowley Regis

Fiona Bennett, the dance teacher and organiser of the sequence dancing beginners course, started teaching sequence dancing in 2003, with each course lasting two years.

"I am starting it so that people can join in and come together to dance," she said.

"It's lovely to see people making new friends, they find a whole new social life. It's very rewarding, and we have lots of fun along the way.

"It is very good for physical and mental exercise, because you have to remember routines. There are great health benefits and of course you're making friends too."