Sequence dancing course to bring great health benefits, friends and fun to Rowley Regis

By Lauren HillRowley RegisSandwell entertainmentPublished:

A dance course starting in Rowley Regis comes with great health benefits and a 'whole new social life', the organiser says.

Fiona Bennett, the dance teacher and organiser of the sequence dancing beginners course, started teaching sequence dancing in 2003, with each course lasting two years.

"I am starting it so that people can join in and come together to dance," she said.

"It's lovely to see people making new friends, they find a whole new social life. It's very rewarding, and we have lots of fun along the way.

"It is very good for physical and mental exercise, because you have to remember routines. There are great health benefits and of course you're making friends too."

Starting on Tuesday, September 6 at St Giles Church Hall, Rowley Regis, the class runs every Tuesday from 8.30-9.30pm, and costs £4 per person each week.

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

