UK’s biggest South Asian music festival to return to Smethwick park after two years

Sandwell & Birmingham Mela will return to Victoria Park, Smethwick this month. Photo: Hannah Metcalfe

Sandwell & Birmingham Mela is back after two years and will return to Victoria Park on August 27 and 28 over the bank holiday weekend.

The last event in 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now in its 10th year, the Mela is an established highlight in the UK’s cultural calendar, attracting thousands of audiences, an artistically led celebration of Asian culture and creativity, inspired by South Asia.

It is one of the biggest Melas outside of India to champion new work, showcase international talent and provide a platform for emerging British artists as well as bringing visual art forms to a wider audience.

Being the UK’s biggest South Asian music festival, the event showcases the best in pop, folk and classical music from across the globe, British Asian urban acts, dance, visual arts and arts and crafts activity, as well as exhibitions and a shopping bazaar.

And, with a nearly a quarter of the audience from non-Asian communities, it is a truly inter-cultural family event.

Danny Singh, founder of Sandwell & Birmingham Mela, said: “It’s been a challenging and uncertain couple of years for everyone, but we’re now ready to showcase the best show ever in Victoria Park.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back over the August bank holiday weekend and celebrate our 10th birthday in style.

"The West Midlands has a vibrant South Asian community with a rich history of Mela and this is the place to celebrate with the rest of the community.”

The leader of Sandwell Council, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, who will be opening the event with the cabinet member for tourism and leisure, Councillor Laura Rollins, said: “I am proud to be opening the Sandwell & Birmingham Mela this year, particularly as we celebrate its 10th birthday this year.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for residents of all ages to experience South Asian music, food, acts and arts, as well as for our South Asian communities to showcase the diverse and rich culture right here in Sandwell.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased from birminghammela.com starting from £2 per day.