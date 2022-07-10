Glorious sunshine brings out the crowds for Wednesbury Carnival

Grace McLoughlin, 5, and Indi Evans, 6, from Wednesbury

The show, organised by Wednesbury Rotary Club, had entertainment from Bhangra dancers Lions of Punjab and local dance acts, as well as a fun fair, games and various stalls.

Mike Warner, one of the organisers, said: "We had community groups join us, as well as representatives from the police, St John Ambulance, and the fire service brought along a fire engine.

"The weather has been magnificent, it's been well worth doing it – we've had more than 2,000 people here.

Wednesbury Carnival in Brunswick Park

The Lions of Punjab entertain the crowds

Wednesbury Rotarian Roy Holmes with Thomas Bull, 11, and splat the rat

"People are more relaxed about being out again.

"It's made a very pleasant afternoon for people and the kids have loved it."

He added: "The carnival has been going on for many, many years.

Councillor Luke Giles gets a knot lesson off Oscar Chapple, 13, from Navy Cadet Force Training Ship Legion

At the Showtime Productions stand are Sam Giles, 10, Terry Fitzgerald, Tammy Pearsall and Katie Dudley, 12

Wednesbury Rotarians Jas Singh, Raj Kaur, Rajan Singh, Sharon Mann, Mike Warner and Malcolm Johnson

"A lot of organising goes into it. It starts in January and then it's the case of putting it together. It's a fair old challenge but the town would be a poorer place without it."

Stacey Hale, from Tipton, visited the carnival with her children Thomas, 11, Lewis, 12, and Amelia, eight.

"This is the first time we've been," she said.

Rudy, 11, Lexi, 13, and Sydney, 18, McBride having fun

Robert Henslok, aged 13, from 617 Sandwell Air Scouts, helps out Thommas Vaughan, 11, from Tipton

"My niece was performing in one of the shows – a pirate act.

"It was very good, the children loved the tombolas.

"The weather has been lovely and there's been a lovely atmosphere."

Sandwell Councillor Luke Giles, who represents Wednesbury North, said he also enjoyed the event, which was held in Brunswick Park on Saturday.

He added: "The carnival is always a well-attended event and it was no different this year.

"With the current climate, people are enjoying getting out and you don't have to spend a lot of money there to have fun.