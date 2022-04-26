Racking up Lego fun at model brick show to raise money for children's hospital

Organisers Ian Kimpton and Paul Clark add the finishing touches before the Black Country Brick Show on Saturday

Master Lego builders from across the country have snapped up tickets for the return of the event organised to raise thousands of pounds for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Organisers Paul Clark and Ian Kimpton are hoping for a full house on Saturday at venue Phoenix Collegiate Academy, in Clarke's Lane, West Bromwich.

The event featuring 35 exhibits will run from 10am-4pm.

Lego fans can look forward to plastic brick models of the Star Wars Death Star along with actors; dinosaurs; Springfield, the home of animation series The Simpsons; Despicable Me characters; video game Minecraft and tombola games.

Mr Clark says: "Our first brick show in 2018 raised more than £2,500 then we had a break in 2019 hoping to run it again in 2020, but the world had other ideas with the pandemic.

"We have a brick pit featuring 70,000 pieces for children to have a play. We've also invited the Star Wars group UK Garrison who will be wearing costumes.

"We have doubled the size of the show and there will be free parking. It's all aimed at helping the school and the children's hospital. This time we're hoping to raise at least £2,000.

"The proceeds will go towards the hospital's family experience programme on the wards.

"A lot of our contacts are big fans of the Lego Masters TV show and families can expect a similar vibe when they come in to see the displays."