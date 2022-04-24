Smethwick streets are alive for Vaisakhi celebrations

Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick

Smethwick High Street was full of people coming together to celebrate Vaisakhi, the spring festival of the Sikh faith, marking the start of a new year.

The area outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick was the centre for the celebrations, with a host of stalls promoting services, free food and drink being offered by Langar volunteers from the gurdwara and a whole host of events.

More than 10,000 people from across the region came to join in the celebrations on Sunday, marking the first time the gurdwara had been able to put on a Vaisakhi event of this scale since 2019.

Gurdwara education co-ordinator Sarbjit Singh said it was a scaled down version of the usual event, with the organising committee taking the decision to do a smaller event because of timing.

He said: "Normally, there would be a parade starting from Smethwick High Street and heading all the way to Handsworth, passing by other gurdwaras on the way.

"However, this year, we didn't come out of Covid restrictions with enough time to be able to plan the routes, because it's a massive project with closing down roads, fire and health and safety and giving everyone enough notice.

"We decided to do this as a smaller event for this year outside the gurdwara and make it a big day for everyone on Smethwick High Street."

The event saw demonstrations of Sikh martial arts such as Gatka, while West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games representatives were also in attendance to promote their events and meet people.

Sarbjit Singh said the event had been possible thanks to support from Sandwell Council and partners in Smethwick and said it was just great to be able to put on such an event for everyone again.

He said: "It's fantastic because a lot of older people haven't been able to go out over the last few years and they've had the chance to come here in the nice weather and enjoy themselves.

"It's also been good for younger people as they've been learning about Vaisakhi is and now get the chance to celebrate it and it's fantastic to have the local community come together.