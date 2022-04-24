Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Smethwick streets are alive for Vaisakhi celebrations

By James VukmirovicSmethwickSandwell entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The streets of a Sandwell town were alive with sound and colour as the Sikh new year was celebrated.

Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick

Smethwick High Street was full of people coming together to celebrate Vaisakhi, the spring festival of the Sikh faith, marking the start of a new year.

The area outside the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Smethwick was the centre for the celebrations, with a host of stalls promoting services, free food and drink being offered by Langar volunteers from the gurdwara and a whole host of events.

More than 10,000 people from across the region came to join in the celebrations on Sunday, marking the first time the gurdwara had been able to put on a Vaisakhi event of this scale since 2019.

Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick

Gurdwara education co-ordinator Sarbjit Singh said it was a scaled down version of the usual event, with the organising committee taking the decision to do a smaller event because of timing.

He said: "Normally, there would be a parade starting from Smethwick High Street and heading all the way to Handsworth, passing by other gurdwaras on the way.

"However, this year, we didn't come out of Covid restrictions with enough time to be able to plan the routes, because it's a massive project with closing down roads, fire and health and safety and giving everyone enough notice.

Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick

"We decided to do this as a smaller event for this year outside the gurdwara and make it a big day for everyone on Smethwick High Street."

The event saw demonstrations of Sikh martial arts such as Gatka, while West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games representatives were also in attendance to promote their events and meet people.

Sarbjit Singh said the event had been possible thanks to support from Sandwell Council and partners in Smethwick and said it was just great to be able to put on such an event for everyone again.

Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
Vaisakhi celebrations in High Street, Smethwick
All a bit much for this little one

He said: "It's fantastic because a lot of older people haven't been able to go out over the last few years and they've had the chance to come here in the nice weather and enjoy themselves.

"It's also been good for younger people as they've been learning about Vaisakhi is and now get the chance to celebrate it and it's fantastic to have the local community come together.

"Next year, we want to do bigger and take it to Birmingham, but for this year, we'll enjoy it and make sure we have more people involved next time."

Sandwell entertainment
Entertainment
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News