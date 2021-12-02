Beer at Home: Famous Black Country beer delivery service to return

Beer at Home is being relaunched by Davenports

Davenports was famous in the 1970s for its TV ads featuring the song ‘Beer at Home means Davenports’.

Now the brewery is hoping to tap into the nostalgic memories of the famous jingle with a relaunch of the service.

It is re-launching the service this week with the help of a dray horse and cart – although the modern deliveries will come through a courier service.

Cen Hayward, sales director at Smethwick-based Davenports, said the move is part of steps to diversify the business and take advantage of the popularity of regional beer brands.

He added: “E-commerce is hugely important and the time is right to relaunch our own dedicated Beer At Home service.

“Europe now consumes 20 per cent of the world’s beer, and this is expected to grow annually. Industry insiders suggest that Covid-19 may have advanced the evolution of online alcohol sales by up to three years – but in just three months.

“With more purchases being made online, people want quick, secure delivery to their home to suit their lifestyle.”

Davenports’ new service has been inspired by their original deliveries which first began back in 1899, when a dray and shire horse were used to deliver bottles of ale directly to customers’ homes.

Now the beers can be ordered online, and will arrive in Davenports’ Beer at Homeboxes, courtesy of a courier service, with minimal packaging to match the firm’s sustainability goals. The brewery, which was founded in 1829, says it is hoped that it will be as popular as it was over a century ago.

Birmingham's Westside Business Improvement District is hosting tomorrow's relaunch of the delivery service.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting this historic relaunch, and we’ve invited the great and the good of Birmingham to be at the Bulls Head to witness what will be a great event.

“Davenports was a huge brand in its day and maybe under the new world of direct delivery it could have a resurgence.”

Consumers can order their ‘Beer at Home’ online via davenports.co.uk and it will be delivered direct to their door.

The old Davenports’ jingle became famous after featuring in adverts and was often recited by drinkers in the West Midlands:

“Beer at Home means Davenports,

That’s the beer, lots of cheer.

The finest hops with malt and yeast

Turns a snack into a feast.

Straight from brewery to your home,

Why collect, we’ll deliver.

Soon you’ll know why folks all say,