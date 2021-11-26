Cheers and celebrations as Bearwood's Christmas lights go on

The people of Bearwood celebrate the Christmas tree lights going on SANDWELL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 25/11/21 .The people of Bearwood celebrate the Christmas tree lights going on near to Kings Head clock on Adkins Lane, Bearwood...

The Kings Head Clock in Bearwood was the centre for festivities on Thursday as the town became the latest part of Sandwell to turn on its Christmas lights.

Hundreds of people turned out to enjoy the celebrations, with visitors coming from across the town and the surrounding area to the clock on Adkins Lane in the centre of Bearwood to enjoy mince pies and hot drinks.

There were also carols sung before the lights on the tree alongside the clock were switched on, alongside other lights in the town.

It was the latest in a number of events in Sandwell marking the start of the festive season, alongside other switch-on events in Smethwick, Tipton and Wednesbury.

Councillor Danny Millard, cabinet member for culture and tourism, said the lighting up in Bearwood was part of bringing the community together.

He said: “Last year was really hard for everyone, so to be able to actually hold these events and get people out enjoying themselves again is fantastic. We’ve got lots of events on across the borough and lots to look forward to and, I will say this, the lights in Bearwood look absolutely beautiful.”