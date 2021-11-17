Britain's Got Talent star Our Trace to perform at Wednesbury Christmas lights switch-on

Comedienne 'Our Trace' will be entertaining at the Wednesbury Christmas lights switch on

She will in the line up performing stand-up comedy, songs and stories at the event in the town centre on from 4pm on November 26.

"I feel very humble and honoured. I've a special place in my heart for Wednesbury. I used to work in mental health and I used to work in the town hall so I got to know the community," she says.

"I have been really lucky. After lockdown I've been able to resume where we'd left off before the coronavirus pandemic. We've been getting bookings up and down the country," she adds.

Gigs next year include supporting The Voice of Reason, in Blackpool, a plus a show in Benidorm, Spain.

In addition, a photograph plaque featuring Our Trace is due to be installed at Cheslyn Hay Working Men's Club, Station Street, Cheslyn Hay, in Staffordshire.

She will be switching on the Wednesbury lights at 6pm alongside Mayor of Sandwell Councillor Mushtaq Hussain, discus thrower Kevin Brown, Morrisons community champion Nicola Maycock and singer Kaisha Thrower.

Other attractions include Father Christmas grotto, a reindeer food trail, Beatdown dance studio, Pat Collins Fair, craft stalls, mulled wine and hot food.

Organiser Spencer Thrower, of Ant Event Management, says: "This year will be a scaled down show. It will be community and family themed. All the people on stage will be local or have local links.