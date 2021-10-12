Halloween mystery for families to solve at historic hall

By Sue SmithWest BromwichSandwell entertainmentPublished:

Families are being urged to help investigate strange noises, unusual lights and shadows at the windows to unearth the secret of The Bride of Bromwich Hall.

Event organiser Damian Carter

Staff at Bromwich Hall - The Manor House Museum at West Bromwich are preparing a treat for Halloween.

They are offering a fictional mystery for families to try to solve on October 31.

Abbey Butler, visitor services manager, said: "This will be the first time we have held a Halloween event.

"The hall is a 13th century medieval manor house and ideally suited to a mystery such as this to provide a treat for both children and adults on Halloween.

"Staff will be dressing up and there will be tours and families will be invited to search for clues.

"The clues will enable people to discover what happened to The Bride of Bromwich Hall.

"There will be noises and lights and videos used to set the atmosphere and people will search for the clues during sessions which will last for one-and-a-half hours.

"Families will be able to buy tickets for sessions which will run from 10am through to 5.30pm and later in the day, at 7pm and 8.30pm, there will be adult-only sessions staged.

"We are hoping the fictional tale and search for clubs to solve the mystery about the bride will capture people's imagination.

"This will be the first time that we have staged this type of event and hope that it will prove popular with both children and adults.

"Tickets can be booked for £5 per head via the www.sandwell.gove/uk/joininmuseums website."

