Residents given advice for driving and parking ahead of two weekends of festivals

Residents living in the pink zone will be contacted about road closures and parking restrictions to stop those attending the festival parking on surrounding streets

Sandwell Council have released details about the potential disruption to residents living near to Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich.

The park will be hosting three major events over the next two weekends, with the MADE festival and Live from the Valley on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19, and the Elrow festival the next weekend.

A drop-in session has been organised at Dartmouth Park Pavilion for local residents to get parking permits in order to stop those attending the festival parking on surrounding streets.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "You will be aware we have some festivals in Sandwell starting this Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.

"We have arranged another drop-in session for residents who live near to Sandwell Valley to get parking permits on Thursday, September 16, at Dartmouth Park Pavilion from 9am to 1pm.

"If you live in the pink zone, you will have been contacted about road closures and parking restrictions to stop those attending the festival parking on surrounding streets.

"Please bring the correct documents so the team can verify these."

The council confirmed visitors to the region would need to purchase parking in advance for a designated area at Sandwell Valley Country Park and will not be permitted to park in and around residential streets.

A protection zone will be implemented in the local area adjacent to the event site, with permits required to allow parking and only local residents and businesses in the affected areas will be able to apply for permits.

A full question and answer session has been published by the council to show which roads will be closed and other information about the events taking place.