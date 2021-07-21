Aqua Mayhem heads to Wednesbury Leisure Centre

A huge swimming pool inflatable is making its way to Wednesbury Leisure Centre for the school holidays.

Youngsters enjoy Aqua Mayhem at Wednesbury Leisure Centre
The popular Sandwell Leisure Trust-run (SLT) facility, on High Bullen, is hosting the Aqua Mayhem from Monday, July 26.

The 18-metre fun run inflatable features five zones and challenges to test balance, sense of adventure and courage. Users aim to conquer the mangle, wipeout wall and double demolition, before attempting to scale the jeopardy bridge – then finally descend into the pool.

There is also an aqua gator suitable for those up to the age of five years old in the small pool.

Facility Manager, Simon Bryan, said: “We are extremely excited to bring Aqua Mayhem to Wednesbury Leisure Centre this year.

"It’s great fun for all ages and a bit of a staycation treat this summer at an affordable price for the family.

"For those still a bit anxious post pandemic restrictions, chlorine has been proven to kill the Covid-19 virus, so the pool is one of the most secure environments, plus our customers can always expect the high level of cleanliness and safety that SLT has won numerous awards for.”

Tickets cost just £6.50 for adults plus £4.60 for juniors, with sessions lasting 50 minutes. It will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Sunday, September 5.

Aqua Mayhem is suitable for those aged five and over. To ensure participants safety, swimmers aged five to eight years old will be required to wear a buoyancy aid.

To book, visit aquamayhem.co.uk.

