Santa's prepare to dash in Sandwell

The event, which is in its third year at Sandwell Valley Country Park, has proved a huge hit.

It attracted all types from keen runners to those seeking a bit of fresh air.

Even the rain clouds failed threatened to ruin the fun as dozens who were either walking, jogging or running joined forces.

The event started with a mass Christmas-themed warm-up to get everyone in the festive spirit before the dash got underway around 11.30am on Saturday.

This years new organiser, Jack Rubery, engagement officer at Mytime Active, said he was overwhelmed by the support.

He said: "It may be raining but it won't dampen our spirits, we've had a great turnout and its the ideal thing to do to get into the Christmas mood.

"The main thing is to see people enjoying themselves and having fun. The crowd has been about 600 today, which is perfect."

Baljinder Dulay, from Sandwell, was taking part in the event with her husband Onkar and five-year-old son Shaan.

Shaan was raising money for Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Mrs Dulay explained: "We just thought it was a fun way get exercising as raise money for children less fortunate at Christmas time.

"This is the first year we have taken part but the atmosphere so far is great, it seems like it'll be a lot of fun."

Jake Deans, from Walsall, was taking part with college friends Chris Jones and Paul Parker.

Mr Deans said: "We initially thought we would do it for a laugh and its something different to do on a weekend. But now we're here the people and atmosphere is amazing, there's a real buzz. We made the right choice signing up."

The event was hosted by Rupi Lal, a presenter at Radio Sandwell.