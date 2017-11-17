Christmas returns to Sandwell Valley

For the second year in a row the park in West Bromwich will host the Christmas event throughout December.

Families can visit Santa's grotto, see the reindeer and take part in Christmas crafts. There will also be festive food and drinks, a small funfair, a Christmas shop and a treasure hunt.

This year, in addition to these festivities, families are set to be wowed by a Christmas circus. Shows will run throughout the day and include death-defying stunts like the wheel of death.

Christmas at the Valley runs every day from Saturday 2 December right up until Christmas Eve.

Councillor Paul Moore said: "We had some really great feedback last year and this year promises to be even better.

"I encourage families to book early and online to avoid disappointment and guarantee their visit to this lovely event."