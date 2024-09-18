Prodigy the latest super group to swap stadiums and arenas for the chance to play Wolverhampton Civic Halls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Prodigy are swapping the massive crowds of festival season for much more snug arrangements during a tour which takes in iconic venues like the Brixton Academy and the Halls.

The Disrupta Tour 2024 starts in Bridlington on December 13, before heading to Manchester for two nights, warming up for the tour highlight, Wolverhampton Halls on December 17, then winding down to three nights at The Brixton Academy.

Brave, brilliant, uncompromising and genre-bending the Prodigy gatecrashed the mainstream charts in the early 1990s with their repetitive beats and then set up shop in the kitchen selling samples and ever more X-rated lyrics.

Producer and songwriter Liam Howlett was the brains behind the Braintree outfit, Maxim provided the flow, but dancer turned frontman Keith Flint become one of the iconic faces of the 90s. Menacing, mischievous and now sadly missing, the band always pay tribute to him during live performances.

Looking forward to the intimate tour shows, Liam said: “We never turn down the chance to play the UK and our righteous home Brixton Academy, we will be there armed with a sonically fresh attack. Let it disrupt ya."

The Prodigy follow Blur, Bob Dylan, UB40 (the one with the singer who is on most the songs) and a host of huge bands who have swapped selling out stadiums and arenas to give fans the chance to see them at their best - not 100 metres away.

Fan pre-sale tickets are available at 10am on Thursday (tomorrow) and general sale 10am on Friday, for more information follow the band on Instagram.