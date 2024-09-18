Chase and Status set to emulate their iconic Boiler Room set with live band in Birmingham

And their West Midlands fans will finally get to see the musical and cultural juggernaut, who are careering towards national treasure territory, in Birmingham. Chase & Status announced a major UK arena tour in the Spring which will see them blow the doors off The Utilita Arena on May 2.

Will Kennard and Saul Milton remain relevant through remixes, mixtapes and brilliant online performances like their tour-de-force at the Boiler Room last year.

Their 10-track LP 2 Ruff Vol 1 flew off the shelves with its instantly iconic Baddadan which has spent over 15 weeks and counting in the Top 10 of the UK charts and has already been certified gold.

Liquor & Cigarettes, Say The Word and Selecta followed filling dance floors as they went. Previous release What Came Before, their sixth studio album which charted 4 in the official UK album chart. Consisting of 13 tracks, What Came Before distilled 15 years of unparalleled experiences into a bold, invigorating album; informed by global tours, sold out headline shows and multiple awards.

Their 2024 Brit Award win for Producer Of The Year was one of the most popular victories ever at the Brits.

For these trailblazers making music is a constant process of regeneration and refinement that comes full circle, and their new music further highlights their inimitable presence in the UK electronic music scene. With an awe-inspiring 2 billion streams, Chase & Status show no signs of slowing down.

For this tour Chase and Status will be performing with a live band and a host of very special guests, this is a show not to be missed! Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, September 26 and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.