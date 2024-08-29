Concert pianist is music to the ears of Wolverhampton-Birmingham tram passengers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The world-renowned musician enternained passengers on the Wolverhampton-Birmingham tram as part of a week of activities to promote the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

Mr Yamada, who is musical director of the CBSO, performed a soothing medley of music on an electronic keyboard to take the stress out of the morning commute.

His diverse repertoire ranged from Debussy's Deux Arabesques along with an arrangement of British folk songs including Auld Lang Syne and Scarborough Fair.

Kazuki Yamada entertains passengers on the tram between Wolverhampton and Birmingham. Picture: Hannah Fathers

Emma Stenning, chief executive of the orchestra, said the performance went down a treat with the travelling public.