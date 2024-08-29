Concert pianist is music to the ears of Wolverhampton-Birmingham tram passengers
It was music to the ears of passengers when top concert pianist Kazuki Yamada staged a moving recital on board a tram.
The world-renowned musician enternained passengers on the Wolverhampton-Birmingham tram as part of a week of activities to promote the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Mr Yamada, who is musical director of the CBSO, performed a soothing medley of music on an electronic keyboard to take the stress out of the morning commute.
His diverse repertoire ranged from Debussy's Deux Arabesques along with an arrangement of British folk songs including Auld Lang Syne and Scarborough Fair.
Emma Stenning, chief executive of the orchestra, said the performance went down a treat with the travelling public.