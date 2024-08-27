The 9 things that didn’t exist last time Oasis played a UK show in 2009 - including Netflix UK

Oasis will play their first shows in 16 years and fans have gone absolutely wild at the news. After years of acrimony, the Gallagher brothers have put aside their differences and will play shows in London, Dublin, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

While the year 2009 may feel like it happened just yesterday, so much has changed in a decade and a half. Plenty of gadgets, devices and apps we take for granted now didn’t even exist the last time Liam and Noel took to the stage.

Fans are being advised to watch out for ticketing scams, while Ticketmaster has issued its top tips to make sure you don’t miss out. Oasis tickets will go on sale at 9am on Saturday, 31 August. You can get yours here: Oasis reunion tour tickets.

But while you are waiting for tickets to go on sale, let’s take a little trip back in time and see what everyday items we take for granted in 2024 no longer exist. Let us know which you can’t go without.

So many everyday things didn't exist in 2009 - the last time Oasis played together

Things that didn't exist in 2009

A lot has changed since the last time Oasis played a gig together in 2009. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

1. Candy Crush Saga

I’m not going to ask you to try and calculate the ungodly amount of hours you may have spent playing Candy Crush Saga. But rewind to the summer of 2009 and Oasis’ last show, the game hadn’t launched and wouldn’t for another three years - arriving to steal your free time in 2012. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images | Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2. iPad

It might be crazy to imagine a world without iPads and other rival tablets, but the last time Oasis played a show that was exactly the scenario. Apple wouldn’t introduce the first iPad until 2010. How ever did we entertain kids back then - with books? Photo: TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images | TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images

3. Instagram

Fast forward to the summer of 2025 and your Instagram feed is likely to be positively flooded with pictures, videos, stories from Oasis concerts. But you may not realise that Instagram hadn’t even been launched the last time the Gallagher brothers performed together, it wasn’t until 2010 that it debuted. Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images | KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

4. WhatsApp

Can you remember what it was like staying in touch with people before WhatsApp - but that was the reality the last time Oasis played a show in the UK. The messaging app didn’t launch on iOS until August 2009 and Android users had to wait until 2010 to get it. Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images | YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

5. Selfie

No, don’t go throwing rotten veg at me, please hear me out. While people have undeniably taken self portrait photos before, the concept of the ‘selfie’ didn’t gain widespread popularity and awareness until the 2010s - being added to the online version of the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013. So if you were at the last Oasis concert in 2009 and said ‘let’s take a selfie’ people wouldn’t have had a clue what you were on about. Photo: Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images | Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you are travelling to see an Oasis show next summer and planning to stay in a hotel, you might be taking your Fire Stick with you so that you can catch up on your shows. But in 2009, when the band last played shows, the Fire Stick was not even a glimmer in Amazon’s eye - not launching until 2014. Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images | DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

7. Netflix in the UK

Speaking of catching up on your shows, Liam and Noel’s massive falling out that saw Oasis split for good (at least until now) happened in 2009. And it would still be three years before Netflix arrived in the UK - with the streaming service launching here in 2012. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images P

8. Peloton bikes

Every Christmas, like clockwork, we are bombarded with new adverts from Peloton - heck you probably remember that iconic nightmarish ad from a few years back. But when Oasis last played a show, if you heard the word peloton your mind may have gone to the Tour De France if it meant anything to you at all. After starting with a KickStarter, the first Peloton bikes were released in 2014. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images | Joe Raedle/Getty Image

9. USB-C chargers

Probably all your phones and gadgets use a USB-C cable for charging these days, even Apple have jumped on the bandwagon and left the lightning cables in the past. But they didn’t exist when Oasis last played a show in 2009, in fact they weren’t introduced until 2014 a whole half a decade later. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images | PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images