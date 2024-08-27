Oasis' V Festival Staffordshire setlist - their last show before infamous fight
The wait is over - Oasis are getting back together.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gigs in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin are all planned for next summer, which will end a 16-year hiatus for the band, during which Noel and Liam Gallagher barely spoke.
Noel left the band on August 28 2009 after a fight with his brother backstage just before they were due to go on stage at the Rock-en-Seine festival near Paris.
It's meant that, until next summer, Oasis' most recent gig was on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border, when they played V Festival at Weston Park as part of their Dig Out Your Soul tour, six days before the infamous break up.
Speaking beforehand, festival director Bob Angus said: "We're genuinely thrilled to have such an eclectic line-up this year.
"Our headliners, The Killers and Oasis, are two of the biggest acts in music today and with them being joined by some really exuberant newcomers, this summer's V Festival is set to give festival fans something to shout about."
In its review, NME said the band was on "fine form", adding that they only played three songs from the Dig Out Your Soul album, and filled most of their 90-minute set with some of their biggest hits.
Noel did most of the interacting with the crowd, with Liam signing off: “This is the last song. You’ve been biblical and we’re out of here. I am the f***ing walrus.”
V Festival continued until 2017. In its last year, performers at Weston Park included P!nk, Craig David, Jess Glynne, Rudimental, George Ezra, Madness, Anne-Marie, Busted and Sigma.
Oasis V Festival setlist
F*****' In The Bushes
Rock ‘N’ Roll Star
Lyla
The Shock Of The Lightning
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Roll With It
Waiting For The Rapture
The Masterplan
Songbird
Slide Away
Morning Glory
My Big Mouth
Half The World Away
I’m Outta Time
Wonderwall
Supersonic
Live Forever
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Champagne Supernova
‘I Am The Walrus’