'We're still rocking!' Owner of Bilston's Robin speaks of his love for music venue

The Robin, at Bilston, has welcomed stars from the world of rock and blues during an illustrious recent history.

Having survived the challenges of Covid 19, it’s on the up, with big crowds and plenty of popular acts.

The venue has long been a beacon of live entertainment in the West Midlands. Since its inception in the mid-1990s, the venue has played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s music scene. With a 700-capacity setting that offers an intimate yet electrifying atmosphere, The Robin has welcomed some of the world’s most celebrated musical talents to its stage. From legendary artists like Alexander O’Neal, Go West, Tony Christie and Heaven 17, to modern favourites such as Henge, and Elvana, the venue has consistently delivered unforgettable performances that resonate with audiences.

Fraser Tranter, owner of the Robin in Bilston

Owner Fraser Tranter said: “We’re proud of our heritage and delighted that the club is on the up.”

Beyond hosting internationally renowned artists, The Robin has also become a celebrated platform for tribute acts. These performances are more than just imitations; they are passionate, high-energy celebrations of music that fans hold dear. Tribute acts like The Counterfeit Stone and Rob Lamberti bring the magic of bands like The Rolling Stones and George Michael to life, allowing audiences to relive the sounds of their favourite music legends. The Robin’s commitment to quality means that these tribute acts often feature some of the best musicians in the country, delivering performances that are nearly indistinguishable from the originals.

The late Steve Harley performing at The Robin

For many music fans, The Robin is the ultimate destination to experience the thrill of live music. Whether it’s the nostalgia of hearing classic hits or the excitement of discovering new sounds, the venue offers a diverse range of shows that cater to all musical tastes. The energy of a live performance at The Robin is something truly special, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Mr Tranter said at the heart of The Robin’s success was its unwavering dedication to its audience. “The venue’s management and staff are passionate about delivering the best possible live music experience, constantly seeking out the finest acts and investing in improvements that enhance the overall atmosphere. Recognising the importance of sound quality in live performances, The Robin recently upgraded its sound system to ensure that every note, beat, and lyric is heard with perfect clarity.

He said: “The new sound system at The Robin combines the best of both worlds. It features classic point-source speakers from EAW, renowned for their powerful and authentic sound, along with state-of-the-art amplifiers and processors from XTA. This combination ensures that the venue maintains its signature sound, beloved by regulars, while also incorporating the latest technology to meet the demands of modern audiences. The result is an audio experience that is both nostalgic and cutting-edge, perfectly suited to the venue’s diverse range of performances.”

The Robin

While The Robin is primarily known for its live music, the venue is broadening its horizons to offer a wider range of entertainment options. Starting this September, The Robin will host a monthly comedy night, aptly named ‘Comedy at The Robin’. This new addition to the venue’s line-up is set to become a staple event, bringing some of the best stand-up comedians in the UK to Bilston. The monthly show on September 5 will feature sets from Ignacio Lopez, Bethany Black, and Harriet Dyer, promising an evening filled with laughter and entertainment.

The introduction of comedy nights is part of The Robin’s ongoing effort to diversify its offerings and appeal to a broader audience. By providing a platform for comedy alongside its renowned music shows, The Robin is solidifying its reputation as a versatile and dynamic venue that caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

Dressing room backstage

In addition to its music and comedy offerings, The Robin is also proud to host special events that inspire and uplift its audience. One such event is an intimate evening with Mark Ormrod, a triple amputee, former Royal Marine, and Invictus Games champion. Mark Ormrod is widely regarded as one of the most inspirational figures of our time, and his story is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering positivity.

Mr Tranter said: “Mark’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. In 2007, while serving in Afghanistan, Mark was critically injured by an improvised explosive device (IED). The explosion resulted in the amputation of both his legs and his right arm. Despite the severity of his injuries, Mark refused to be defined by his condition. Instead, he embarked on a journey of recovery and self-discovery that has inspired countless people around the world.

“Mark’s achievements extend beyond his personal recovery. He has competed in multiple Invictus Games, an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel. At the Invictus Games, Mark has won numerous medals, demonstrating his incredible athleticism and determination. In addition to his sporting achievements, “Mark is a motivational speaker who has inspired thousands to overcome their own challenges and strive for greatness.”

Don Powell of Slade at the Robin in 2016

As the festive season approaches, The Robin is also preparing for a series of exclusive Christmas parties, complete with a private room, catering, and a price bar. It is an extra string to the bow of the venue and brings in useful additional revenue.

The revival of The Robin has had a profound impact on the local community in Bilston. The venue’s resurgence has brought increased foot traffic to the area, benefitting local businesses and contributing to the town’s economic growth. The Robin’s success is a testament to the resilience of the Bilston community and its dedication to preserving the town’s cultural heritage.

With an exciting line-up of upcoming shows, comedy nights, and special events, The Robin is set to continue its legacy as a premier destination for live entertainment in Wolverhampton. Whether you’re a fan of classic rock, tribute bands, emerging artists, or inspiring speakers like Mark Ormrod, The Robin has something for everyone. As the venue looks to the future, it remains committed to providing unforgettable live experiences in an intimate setting, ensuring that Bilston’s cultural landscape remains as vibrant and dynamic as ever.