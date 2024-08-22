Family music festival at Weston Park which attracts thousands scrapped for next year

Camp Bestival, which was held at Weston Park near Shifnal last weekend, will not return to the venue next year.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x93pm6o

This month's festival, which also featured The Darkness, Faithless and Rick Astley, was the third year that the event had been held at the park.

The festival, which also includes comedy and activities for children, is thought to have been attended by about 30,000 revellers.

Bestival took place at Weston Park last weekend

The festival will still continue to be held at Lulworth Castle in Dorset.

A spokesman for the event said: "Camp Bestival Shropshire is going to be taking a break in 2025.

"We are now going to be focusing on Camp Bestival Dorset, at Lulworth Cove, which is our spiritual home.

"Thank you so much for an incredible three years at Weston Park and we hope you’ll join us next summer at Camp Bestival Dorset."

The festival is organised by former Radio 1 DJ Rob Da Bank, who said he expected it would take three years to become established.