Relive the fun of Camp Bestival Shropshire with these 30 top photos of top music acts and crowd fun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

And thousands of people took advantage of the opportunity to pack into the popular festival at Weston Park.

The packed lineup included Faithless, Paloma Faith, The Darkness, Rick Astley, McFly, Orbital and much more.

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

The four-day festival, organised by DJ Rob da Bank, was planned as a family event, with a host of activities for people of all ages.

Local celebrity chef Adam 'Shropshire Lad' Purnell was among the culinary masters putting on a demonstration on the Fire Feasting Stage, while revellers could take part in activities including parkour, free-running, paddleboarding, roller skating and kayaking.

Children's entertainers old and new played a part too - Dick & Dom in da Noughties and Mr Tumble each had a turn in the spotlight.

Photographer Ian Knight of Z70 Photography has been capturing the stunning festival scenes, and this is the latest selection of his latest superb snaps from across the weekend

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography

Crowds thronged to Camp Bestival Photos: Ian Knight / Z70 Photography