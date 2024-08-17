In pictures: Camp Bestival Shropshire in full swing as McFly rock the main stage at Weston Park
Camp Bestival Shropshire is in full swing with thousands of people enjoying the return of the Weston Park festival.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Friday night saw crowds gathering for a packed line-up of main-stage entertainment, from 1980s legend Rick Astley to McFly and dance favourites Orbital.
The three-day festival, organised by Rob da Bank, is planned as a family event, with a host of activities for people of all ages.
Paloma Faith, the Darkness, and Dick and Dom are all set to appear on the main stage today.
As well as packed line-up of artists on the main stage people can enjoy parkour and free-running, paddleboarding, roller skating and kayaking.
Photographer Ian Knight has been capturing the stunning festival scenes, and this is a selection of his latest superb snaps.