Scouting for Girls, Jason Donovan and Toploader to headline Weston Park festival this May

Jason Donovan will join Scouting for Girls and Toploader as one of the headliners at ClubFest 2024, a festival hosted by the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Set against the backdrop of the 17th century stately home at Weston Park, ClubFest will take place from May 24 to May 27.

As well as the headliners, there will be several local bands and tribute acts performing on the festival's second stage.

The festival will also feature free activities for the whole family, including a new nature club with bushcraft activities like shelter building, forest foraging and carving.

A wellness club will also run a variety of daily exercise classes, while families can take part in paddleboarding, archery and a range of dance and baking competitions.

Brian Morgan, the club’s head of events and communications, said: “ClubFest is a highlight of our annual calendar. Over 4,500 visitors come together to enjoy the festival atmosphere and meet new friends.

"For those who love live music, it is a great example of what we do best at the club, providing great facilities and entertainment in a picturesque setting surrounded by nature.

"We urge those interested to book now to avoid disappointment, as only a few pitches remain.”

Prices start at £360 for a pitch for two adults to stay four nights and include all the entertainment, while children under 17 go free.

For those wishing to stay a little longer, there are pre and post-campsite bookings available. For more information about ClubFest and to book tickets, please see caravanclub.co.uk/clubfest.