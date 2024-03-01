First release tickets for Black Country Musicom now on sale

Top tribute acts and a rock symphony orchestra will lead a fun-filled weekend at Himley Hall this summer, with first release tickets now on sale for the Black Country Musicom 2024.

The popular event will take place this year on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14.

On Saturday the Symphonix Rock Orchestra will headline alongside tributes to Oasis and the Foo Fighters – the event will run from 5pm to 10pm.

On Sunday, Black Country Musicom will see a host of fantastic tribute acts perform on the main stage from 12pm noon to 8pm.

There will also be performing tributes to Tina Turner, Madness, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Michael Buble and Fleetwood Mac.

As well as the big names on the stage, there will be a comedy tent, funfair, food and drink stalls, street entertainment and performances from local bands and musicians.

The weekend event will take place this year thanks to a £365,000 grant from the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund.

Councillor Phil Atkins, cabinet member for corporate strategy, said: "We're delighted to have been chosen to receive funding from the Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund.

"The stipulation was that the cash must be used to improve the region's culture and heritage sector.

"We have decided to allocate a big chunk of it to this year's Musicom Festival and the wider month-long Black Country Festival.

"It is an event that celebrates who we are and where we are from, and is enjoyed by thousands, so it fits the remit perfectly.

"Musicom is always a fantastic weekend, and this year will be no exception.

"Get your tickets now to secure them for the best price before our first release tickets run out."

First release ticket prices start at £16.20 for children and £26.75 for adults, and can be booked at seetickets.com/tour/black-country-musicom-2024.

The Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund is administered by HM Government and the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), and the event is sponsored by brsk, Halesowen College and Copthorne Hotel.