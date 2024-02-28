'Live Aid meets Top of the Pops' as 80s Mania to sweep across Walsall in tribute concert

Officially endorsed by BBC Radio One's DJ Mike Read, 80s Mania is preparing to sweep through Walsall as the exciting tribute act comes to the Walsall Arena.

The event, which radio and TV presenter, Mike Read described as "Live Aid mixed with Top of the Pops", will see a mix of 35-chart-topping hits from the 80s complimented by an astonishing light and video show.

The event, on Saturday, March 9, will also see over 150 costumes and is the brainchild of well-respected theatre show producers Vikki Holland-Bowyer and Greg Stevenson.

Greg said: "Over the years, 80s Mania authentically recreates smash hits by Duran Duran, The Human League, Kim Wilde, Culture Club, Wham! Nena, Toni Basil, Dead or Alive, Madness, Madonna, Spandau Ballet, Cyndi Lauper, Bananarama, Blondie, Ultravox – a total of 28 Eighties pop legend.

"They proudly revive all the outrageous fashion trends that defined this decade, as they relive childhood memories that make the Eighties so unforgettable.

"The show attracts make-up fuelled New Romantics, and fashion statements like leggings and leg-warmers, stilettoes, big shoulder pads, bigger back-combed hair, neon coloured accessories."

Now married, the couple previously worked together on the Abba Reunion production - 80's Mania was born from the couple's frustration when it came to booking a night out at the theatre themselves.

"We wanted to enjoy a night out and there just wasn’t anything on that took our fancy, nothing that suited our age group," said Greg.

"So, we created 80s Mania, and haven’t looked back since."

Tickets for the event start at £27.50 and can be purchased from the Walsall Arena website or alternatively through the Arena's box office on 0300 5552898.