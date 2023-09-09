Notification Settings

Last few tickets remain for Seal's performance at Wolverhampton's Halls

By Paul Jenkins

Fans of pop superstar Seal are being urged to snap up the last remaining tickets for his performance at The Halls in Wolverhampton next week.

Seal
Seal

The 60-year-old London-born singer has sold over 30 million albums worldwide since hitting the music scene in 1991 when providing the vocals for Adamski's Killer.

As a solo artist he won three Brit awards in 1992 and three Grammys in the USA including record of the year and song of the year for 'Kiss from a Rose' which featured on the Batman Forever soundtrack and topped the Billboard charts.

He has collaborated with many top artists from Jeff Beck to Joni Mitchell, Santana, Pink, John Legend and Gallant.

In the Wolverhampton show next Thursday he will celebrate 30 years of the classic albums Seal I and Seal II and the musical director will be 1980s icon Trevor Horn.

Then on Saturday, Dexys will visit The Halls in support of their highly anticipated new album The Feminine Divine with which they are touring the UK and Ireland.

They will play the album in its entirety followed by a selection of classics and hits including Jackie Wilson Said, Geno and Come on Eileen.

For more information on both shows and tickets go to thehallswolverhampton.co.uk.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

