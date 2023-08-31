Duran Duran reuniting with original guitarist for album

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor greets fans as he leaves Wogan House in central London to appear on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire Duran Duran's Andy Taylor greets fans as he leaves Wogan House in central London to appear on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2. The 62-year-old guitarist was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018, and next month he releases his first solo album, Man's A Wolf To Man. Picture date: Wednesday August 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ Taylor. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor

The Birmingham new wave group – which consists of singer Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor – have announced their upcoming album Danse Macabre will be released on October 27.

It will feature Taylor, whose wife Tracey hails from Wolverhampton, reuniting with the band for the first time since 2006 on brand new song Black Moonlight, alongside Chic star Nile Rodgers, and also on reimagined versions of Duran Duran classic tracks Nightboat and Secret Oktober 31st.

The album will also cover renditions of hit songs including Billie Eilish’s Bury A Friend; Psycho Killer by Talking Heads featuring bassist Victoria De Angelis of Eurovision-winning band Maneskin; The Rolling Stones’ Paint It Black, The Specials’ Ghost Town and Spellbound by Siouxsie And The Banshees.

It features three new songs in total, including new title track Danse Macabre, which was released yesteron Wednesday, and Confession In The Afterlife.

The album will be released a month after Taylor launches his first solo album, Man’s A Wolf To Man, in decades following records Dangerous in 1990 and Thunder in 1987.

The 62-year-old guitarist, who was diagnosed with stage-four prostate cancer in 2018, said it was “lovely” to play on the new Duran Duran album and complete his own music project because “just a few months ago, I couldn’t do any of it”.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Taylor said on his return to Duran Duran: “We didn’t even know at the time in April if we were going to release this or not because I hadn’t started treatment ... it absolutely just fell into place.”

Taylor said he was asked whether the band’s new album would “get in the way” of his own music launch and vice versa, to which he replied: “If their music is cool (and) my music is cool, no, because it’s not for us ... It’s for the audience to make that decision.”

Taylor first joined Duran Duran in 1980, co-writing and playing guitar on their first three studio albums before leaving the group to pursue a solo career.

He returned to the group for their 11th studio album Astronaut in 2004, before departing once again with the other four original members in 2006.

“Contrary to everything, none of us dislike each other to any degree that you would call it unfriendly,” he said.

“We’ve had our disagreements but Simon and I were both not from Birmingham, so we used to room-mate together and spent a lot more time together because we came from the outside - we didn’t have homes there or parents there.

“We’ve always had a very brotherly kind (of relationship) ... I was 19 when I met Simon, Nick was 17 when we wrote the first album - you’re bound by something that has turned out to be timeless.

“I’m very proud of them and I’m very respectful of the way the four of them found a shape to work and keep it going.

“I can’t barge in the door and say ‘Hey, I’m back’, they work in a shape now, everyone’s cool with each other.”

Taylor also spoke about the process behind the upcoming Duran Duran track he appears on.

He said: “Simon came over, we hung out ... We just flew through it and I did the record in a couple of days. Me and Nile (Rodgers) are playing on that, so that’s a first.”

In 1989, Warren Cuccurullo joined Duran Duran as a guitarist and songwriter following Taylor’s original departure, contributing until 2001.

The 66-year-old appears on the new track Danse Macabre and re-recorded version of Duran Duran song Love Voudou, on the album inspired by a Las Vegas show the group performed on Halloween last year.

Duran Duran keyboardist Rhodes said: “The song Danse Macabre celebrates the joy and madness of Halloween. It is the title track of our forthcoming album, which gathers together an unusual mix of cover versions, reworked Duran Duran songs and several new compositions.”