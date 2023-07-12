Shrewsbury Let's Rock sees Bob Geldof and Midge Ure back on the same stage 38 years after Live Aid

Midge Ure, left, and Sir Bob Geldof. PA Photo: Yui Mok

Now, 38 years and two days later later the two legendary singers will take to the same stage in Shrewsbury for the Let's Rock Festival.

Electronic music pioneers Marc Almond and Dave Ball, better known as Soft Cell, will headline Let's Rock in The Quarry on Saturday.

Soft Cell photo: Andrew Whitton

After their early 80s hits, including Tainted Love, the duo reformed in 2018 to play a reunion show at London’s O2, and this year released their first album of new material in two decades.

Other stars of the 80s at the event will include T'Pau, with Carol Decker returning to her home town, Heaven 17, The Undertones, Neville Staple, Hue & Cry, China Crisis, Five Star and more.

Organisers say a celebration of all things pop and '80s, Let’s Rock offers 'gloriously unpretentious non-stop fun'.

Neville Staples

After two very challenging, pandemic-hit summers, 2022 saw the return of a full schedule of Let’s Rock festivals drawing a combined audience of over 150,000 across the thirteen festival sites. This year sees Let’s Rock partner with the national digital radio station Absolute 80s.

Founders Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith said: “It was truly humbling to have everyone back at Let’s Rock last summer after two difficult years, and it means the world to us that our loyal audience has stuck with us.

"Let’s Rock is a family-friendly festival; children can enjoy complimentary activities within the ‘Kids’ Kingdom’ area with an interactive circus, face painting, inflatables and more. For adults, there are multiple bars and a ‘Club Tropicana’ VIP area, plus of course the all-important posh loos."

Let’s Rock works with many charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have managed to raise over £800,000 at the Lets Rock Festivals.

Carol Decker of T'Pau

Child Bereavement UK community projects manager Lorna Murchi says: “I’m absolutely delighted and incredibly grateful to everyone who attended the Let’s Rock festivals and gave so generously in aid of Child Bereavement UK this year.

"Every bit of change popped in a collection tin, wristband or raffle ticket purchased and auction bid paid adds up and makes a huge difference to the bereaved children, parents and families we support across the UK.

"To give some perspective, £130,000 could fund our national helpline for over four months, giving a lifeline to families when they need it most. Thank you for your wonderful support this year!”