Sugababes fans overload Wolverhampton for Halls performance

Jenny Lastun from Great Barr with friends

Formed in 1998, the three-piece girl group, who boast six UK number one singles and two albums, were hoping to overload their fans with the classic songs which were radio staples between 2000 and 2010.

They were stopping off in Wolverhampton ahead of a gig at Hyde Park on Saturday, followed by a summer tour of outdoor venues, and they were hoping the reception would be as sweet as ever.

First-timer Jenny Lastun from Birmingham had been brought to the concert by her friend Alex but was looking forward to the gig.

She said: "I haven't seen them before but I remember them when they first formed and the songs so I am hoping to hear them all tonight. Alex has brought a load of tickets so there are a few of us here, most who haven't been here before, though he saw them here 15 years ago."

Tamsin Meyer from Tamworth was born in the year the band released their first album and saw them in Birmingham at the O2 Academy last year. She is also going to the Hyde Park gig and to see them at another London venue after that.

Tamsin Meyer with her friend Beth, from Tamworth

She said: "I haven't been to The Halls so I am looking forward to seeing them here before the London gigs. I have heard the atmosphere is really good and they were great in Birmingham last year so it should be good."

Friends Tiffany Davies and friend Sam from Wolverhampton came to the gig by default as Sam's daughter had brought the tickets but was on holiday.

Sam, left, with Tiffany Davies from Penn

She said: "We know the songs from back in the day but I wouldn't say we were super fans, we just came about the tickets through default but we are looking forward to it."

Wolves fan and music fan Robin Dunford, aged 65, had come from Hereford to see them. His favourite song is Too Lost in You and he said: "I saw them in Birmingham last year and I thought they were fantastic – this is only the second time I have seen them but I do go to a lot of other gigs.

Robin Dunford from Hereford

Brother and sister Louise Turner from London and Craig Dench from Willenhall were visiting the Halls and seeing the Sugababes for the first time.

Craig Dench with sister Louise from Willenhall

Louise said: "I am more into raves but I have heard the venue is great and I like their music so it should be a fantastic night."

Married couple Nat and Greg Robinson were looking forward to the gig, saying: "Greg wanted to come and we like the new venue, we came to see Penn and Teller recently and were very impressed with what they have done to it.

Greg and Nat Robinson from Sundorne, Shrewsbury