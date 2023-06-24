Country music festival to return to Shropshire for its 10th year

Rebel Rising Country and Music Festival at Alveley near Bridgnorth

The Rebel Rising Music Festival is returning to the field outside Alveley Sports and Social Club in Kidderminster Road from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16.

The festival, which showcases some of the best country music acts, is set to see almost 500 country and western fans from across the UK flock to Alveley near Bridgnorth.

Last year the event raised £4,300 for the Midlands Air Ambulance, and proceeds from July's festival will be heading to the same charity.

Line dancing at the Rebel Rising Country and Music Festival at Alveley near Bridgnorth

Line and native American dancing displays and musical entertainment including karaoke is set to be held throughout the weekend on the main stage, and there will be plenty of stalls including a tombola, raffles, refreshments and other fundraisers.

Organiser and self-confessed country music junkie Steve 'The Rebel' Farrar said: "There are some new and exciting acts from all over the UK coming this year.

"We kick off on Friday afternoon with some karaoke, then we go on throughout Saturday during the day, Saturday night and into Sunday until 6pm.

"I've been running these events for nearly 40 years now so I have quite a large following and we'll have music fans from Yorkshire, Kent, Southampton and all over the UK coming in July.

"And we raise money for the Air Ambulance, which is a really worthy cause."