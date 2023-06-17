Review: The Winery Dogs at KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton

The Winery Dogs

Opening with Gaslight and Xanadu, the three-piece American band were full value for money as they delivered an exciting mix of music from all three of their albums.

Bandana-wearing singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen, formerly of Poison and Mr Big, shone as his led the hard rocking trio through highlights like Captain Love, Time Machine and closer Oblivion.

Pony-tailed bass player Billy Sheehan engaged happily with the audience and was at the heart of the energetic performance. His growling bass solo was well received by fans.

Bearded drummer Mike Portnoy relentlessly drove The Winery Dogs through the show, which included songs from the band's latest album III.

The super group, who originally formed in 2012, returned for an encore of Regret and Elevate to send everyone home happy.

Support came from American guitarist Jared James Nichols with a well-received high energy set that finished with Shadow Dancer and an excellent cover of Black Sabbath's War Pigs.