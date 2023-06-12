Support act Natalie Imbruglia was forced to stop during her third song Shiver

Organisers have apologised to fans after the Jack Savoretti concert, which was to feature special guest Natalie Imbruglia, on Sunday at Cannock Chase Forest was cancelled because of safety concerns caused by thunderstorms. They said in a statement that the event can not be re-organised, but assured ticket-holders that they will be refunded.

They advised visitors that they do not need to contact Forestry England, but to wait for refund information to be sent out by their point of purchase.

A Forestry England spokesperson said: "We are very sorry that due to the thunderstorms that presented a risk to the audience, artists and staff, our Forest Live concert, Jack Savoretti with special guest Natalie Imbruglia... had to be cancelled on the night. Sadly, it will not be possible to reschedule this event.

"Tickets holders will be refunded, they will be contacted by their point of purchase with refund information and do not need to contact Forestry England. Other Forest Live events are unaffected and still going ahead as planned."

The Savoretti concert was the final of a series of weekend events that saw Paul Weller, Tom Grennan and Madness perform in near perfect conditions.

Disappointed fans have responded to Forestry England's post on Facebook.

Sue Rogers, who said she lives close by to where the concert was set to take place, thanked the volunteers and staff.

She said: "Gutted I didn't get to see Jack, waited so long to see him, but no one can control the weather. Went back to the car in the hope that we could return to the stage to see Jack, but wasn't meant to be. As I only live an eight-minute drive from the venue, I'll be back. Please book Jack next time!

"Well organised, thanks to all volunteers for keeping us up to date and standing in torrential rain to get us out safely. So disappointed but the right decision."

One ticket-holder recalls seeing at least 500 people waiting in the storm until 9pm before they were told that Savoretti would not be performing.

Miss Garbutt said on Twitter: "We were told we could wait in our cars if we wished. At least 500 people stayed out in the storms until 9pm when someone finally said he wouldn't be performing. Crowd was in good spirits but too long a wait to make that call to cancel."

Another fan was hopeful that the show would go on. Karen Fletcher wrote on Facebook: "Gutted. We stuck it out until 8.30, soaked through, listened to him on the way home. Thought we'd missed the rain because the forecast was for earlier."

Marisa Deborah Clarke commented: "Thank you to the staff who handled the situation well. Weather ruled sadly and we can't control that. Appreciate the refund, thank you."

In Wolverhampton, pop group The Fizz, formerly known as Bucks Fizz, were forced to cancel their Pride festival performance because of the rain.

Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston, formerly of Bucks Fizz, with Bobby McVay, at Dudley Town Hall in 2017