Download Festival-goers hit with eight-hour long queues on A50 and M1

A453 southbound leading to the J24 roundabout Picture: National Highways/Crown Copyright

The four-day rock festival at Donington Park in Derby has been met with criticism after fans on the way to the festival were stuck in traffic for hours on end. Many have complained about the lack of parking at the site, with one person claiming it took them nine hours to find a spot.

Festival manager John Probyn has advised those who are driving to the event to only follow travel advice from Download Festival, which says drivers should not use a sat nav as it will cause delays, and to use the M1, J24 and the A50 only, not the A453.

Queues of cars and lorries at the M1 J24 roundabout Picture: National Highways/Crown Copyright

He said: "We apologise for the delays for customers coming on site today. We have been working continuously since first reports this morning with the local authority and transport agencies to minimise these delays. We urge road users to ONLY follow the official travel advice from @downloadfest."

Can you tell people what car parks have space left?



Been in the car for hours and turned away from west car park (had quiet camping). — Panda Pops (@pandapark83) June 7, 2023

National Highways East Midlands warned drivers just after 1pm to expect delays of "well over an hour".

Expect delays of well over an hour now on the #M1 north & southbound exit slip roads at J24 as well as on the roundabout.



Similar delays are being encountered on the #A453 southbound on approach to J24.



Allow extra journey time for @DownloadFest and @EMA_Airport this afternoon pic.twitter.com/nLioMU40kE — National Highways: East Midlands (@HighwaysEMIDS) June 8, 2023

On a public Facebook group called Download Festival 2023, the mother of a festival-goer said her daughter had been on the road for 13 hours.

June Bevis commented: "My daughter has now been on the road for over 13 hours still stuck on A42."

Ticket-holder Jade Nicole Strachan said she was four minutes away from the site but had been stuck in traffic for two hours.

Another group member, Byron Gilbert, said he spent eight hours on the A50.