Watch moment Black Country DJ meets hip-hop legend Jimmy Iovine at Misfits KSI boxing event

Fricktion with Jimmy Iovine

DJ Fricktion, an award-winning DJ and music producer originally from the Black Country, and avid Aston Villa fan, is the official DJ for all worldwide DAZN X-Series Misfits boxing fights, which sees social media influencers from all around the world facing off in the ring, including YouTuber KSI, who beat Joe Fournier on Saturday night at the at the Misfits 007 boxing event at the OVO Wembley Arena.

DJ Fricktion said he was playing music all night at the boxing event, but he was unaware that one of his idols was sitting ringside, and having played a number of songs that Jimmy Iovine had worked on and released under his music labels, the American music executive asked to meet the DJ and thank him.

Fricktion said: "I was doing my thing as usual, playing music all night keeping the crowd hyped, and I did not know that Jimmy was sitting ringside.

"But he obviously noticed that I had played a lot of the songs he had worked on and he asked to thank the DJ, and that was me of course.

"So he came up to me and thanked me for the respect for playing the music he has been involved in and told me I was great."

Jimmy Iovine is an American entrepreneur and co-founder of Interscope Records, one of the most famous music labels in the world.

He helped propel a number of music careers from Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent to Nicole Scherzinger.

The American, who has worked with artists such as John Lennon and Bruce Springsteen, has a massive catalogue of music he has worked on and also created the Beats by Dre headphone brand with Dr. Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014.

From the Black Country, Fricktion

DJ Fricktion, who was born and raised in Dudley, studied at Halesowen College, and used to wash cars for a living in Oldbury; is now considered one of the most successful open format DJs in the UK, having also played in some of the world's most illustrious venues.

Fricktion, a Punjabi Indian, also premiered his new track Power at the boxing event - it features German rapper Kelvyn Coly, and two-time Grammy nominated rapper, D Smoke, who is from Los Angeles, and was also the winner of Netflix's Rhythm and Flow, which has A-list stars Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I as judges on the show.

The newly released track was premiered live to 13,000 people in attendance at the OVO Wembley Arena on Saturday, May 13, and it was then premiered on UK Radio by DJ Kenny Allstar on BBC 1Xtra.

Fricktion's latest single: Power. Featuring two-time grammy nominated rapper D Smoke

Fricktion has grown into one of the biggest DJs in the UK, and has played for worldwide stars such as Brazilian footballer Neymar, and Ronaldo, who described Fricktion as "the best DJ he's heard", and he is now currently the resident DJ at Tape club in London.