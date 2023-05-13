Hello Midlands, Liverpool calling! The Star's Nick visits Eurovision

The Star's Nick Humphreys inside the Eurovision village

From Jemini making us all Cry Baby, to James Newman's Embers fizzling out, we've had some bad old nights.

But after 26 years of hurt, Eurovision's coming home! And, with the world's most colourful and crazy singing contest being only an hour-and-a-half or so up the road, a number of Midlands fans made the trip (including me!).

Arriving in Liverpool, it's clear it's no ordinary week. People in weird and wacky costumes stroll around dressed in the white of Abba, the silver foil of Verka Serduchka and just about every other colour under the sun.

Funky street art is everywhere for visitors to take photos with... from Eurovision hearts to giant to inflatable Ukrainian Soloveiko songbirds. Blue and yellow flags wave in the wind and, as you get closer and closer, that distinctive pump of party music gets louder and louder. Eurovision is most definitely in town.

Eurovision fans from left to right: Charlotte Stern, Krista Speakman-Brown, Clare Smith, Ian Glassey, Selga Speakman-Havard and Pat Casbarra

The Eurovision Village, down at the docks in the home city of The Beatles, was jam-packed with day-trippers... as well as thousands of Eurovision fans from as far afield as Australia. They're a dedicated bunch. There is even a county community on Facebook called Eurovision Fans Shropshire.

One of the most hardcore fans was Beto Popscatepetl, from Melbourne, Australia. The Finland supporter made a Kaarija outfit that was so convincing he accidentally hood-winked a BBC reporter into thinking he was the real deal.

"The interview went viral, it was pretty funny," he said. "The outfit took three weeks and a lot of mistakes to make. I love Finland and I want them to win. Go Finland!"

Fellow Aussies Emma Armstrong, Jules Williams and Naomi Gonzales rocked up in sparkly outfits in homage to Ukraine Eurovision legend Verka. "We're here supporting Voyager (Australia). Go Voyager!" said Emma. Naomi added: "The song's really great, so were excited for it."

Claire and Peter Craig from Glasgow

Scots Claire and Peter Craig travelled down from Glasgow for the festival, with Peter's "builder's kilt" catching the eye of many.

"It's fun, it's energetic, it's heartwarming and it's so friendly," he said, when asked what he loves about the event. "My money's on Finland." Claire added: "I'm really looking forward to Austria and seeing what they bring."

In the village, the delightful whiff of festival food fill the air as revellers enjoy a varied array of entertainment from big stars including Eurovision competitors past and present.

Monday was a celebration of last year's winners Ukraine on the main stage, with acts including the high-energy electro-folk band Go_A from Eurovision 2021 and this year's entrants, Tvorchi. Some of the music contained anti-war messages, and artists on stage spoke passionately about their homeland.

There were tears from many Ukrainians in the audience but, while there was poignancy and emotion, there was also a sense of defiance. No-one was going to spoil this party. Not even Putin.

Olena and Veronika from the Discover Ukraine area with the Star's Nick Humphreys

Indeed, the UK may be hosting this year - an honour ordinarily bestowed upon the winning nation. Surprise, surprise... we didn't win it last year. But, long-haired rocker Sam Ryder - who has upcoming gigs in Shropshire at Alderfest in Whitchurch and at Camp Bestival at Weston Park - had a darn good go with his song Space Man coming second to Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

It was important for the rightful hosts to be celebrated in Liverpool, so there was a Discover Ukraine area in the village. It included an exhibition sharing some of the nation's rich history. Apparently, the Christmas song Carol of the Bells has its origins in Ukraine. Who knew?

There were plenty of words of good cheer from everywhere filling the air as visitors took part in art workshops, feasted on Lviv syrnyk cakes and tried on intricately designed vyshyvanka shirts that President Volodymyr Zelensky is often seen wearing.

Inside the Eurovision village

"Our relatives did believe that it will protect you from evil spirits and it will bring you a long, healthy, wealthy life," said Veronika, who was working at the stall. You can't put a price on that. Sold!

Also in the village this week there was a classical Eurovision concert, featuring Russell Watson singing the Italian entry from 1958, Volare, and Sonia singing her Eurovision track Better The Devil You Know in front of a raucous home crowd. Several of this year's entrants took to the village stage to hone their performances, with Finland's Kaarija and Belgium's Gustaph going down particularly well.

The UK's Mae Muller gave rehearsal-goers a sneak peak of her performance ahead of the final on Wednesday. But will her track 'I Wrote A Song' bring us Eurovision glory?

"I think she could," said Amy Griffiths, a self-confessed superfan from the Wirral. "It's a great song, she's got as good a chance as anyone."

The Star's Nick Humphreys with Finland fan Beto Popocatepetl

There is plenty of madness lined up for this year's final. Moldova have a dwarf playing the flute, Croatia's moustachioed men chant the alphabet and sing "mother bought a tractor" repeatedly, while Austria have a couple of ladies singing about being possessed by the ghost of American writer Edgar Allan Poe - which has, inexplicably, been one of the biggest crowd pleasers of all.

Going off the whoops, cheers, clapping and singing along from inside the arena, Finland, Norway, Portugal and Belgium appear to be the other fans' favourites. Although Sweden's Loreen - a previous Eurovision winner - is expected to go down well with the jury and is hotly-tipped to pick up her second trophy. Estonia's Alika also stunned the audience with incredible vocals in the second semi-final.

Sadly, Ireland failed to make the final again. Wild Youth did their best to liven up a dreary song with fireworks and sparkly outfits. But it was difficult for viewers to feel at ease with the lead singer's jumpsuit so tight around his crown jewels. It's not even been a week since the coronation. King Charles was probably not amused.