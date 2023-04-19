Carol Decker bringing it home with sold out T'Pau show in Shrewsbury

Carol Decker

The group soared to the top of the charts around the world in the 80s and 90s, with hits including the mega-selling China in Your Hand, Heart and Soul, Secret Garden and Valentine, co-written by Carol and her then partner, guitarist Ronnie Rogers.

Looking back on the early years, Carol, who brings T'Pau to Theatre Severn on Friday, spoke of her time living in a flat with Rogers above Pengwern Boat Club which overlooks The Quarry park in the town.

"Ronnie and I decided we were going to concentrate on ourselves and our writing," said Carol, who first moved with her family from Liverpool to Wellington, in Telford, when she was seven.

"We set up our recording studio in the spare room of our flat. We had the top floor of the Pengwern Boat Club, which was up in the attic space, overlooking the River Severn. It's beautiful, one of the best places I've ever lived.

Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury

"And what is really lovely is when I come and do Let's Rock Shrewsbury, which I've done in the past, they set that up in The Quarry and the stage is in front of the flat.

"So last time I did it a few years ago, the flat was behind me and I'm standing on the stage singing all the big hits I wrote in that end bedroom.

"And as I looked out over The Quarry, up to the left is the swimming baths, and that's where I worked when I was a student, as a lifeguard."

It means Shrewsbury dates will always be hometown gigs for Carol.

Carol Decker

"I left in 1988, but I was so happy there," she says.

"Such a huge part of my life was made there. So it always has a place in my heart."