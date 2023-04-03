Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel latest band to announce Wulfrun Halls gig

Steve Harley

Tickets go on sale for Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel's 50 Years a Rebel tour on Wednesday for the December 1 gig at the Wulfrun at the Halls Wolverhampton.

Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) was an international hit for the band in 1975, and was originally an invitation for Steve Harley's old bandmates who sacked him to watch a gig of his.

The song went to number one in February 1975 and spent nine weeks in the charts, and after various reissues the song has sold more than 1.5 million records worldwide.