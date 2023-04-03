Notification Settings

Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel latest band to announce Wulfrun Halls gig

By Adam Smith

Singer-songwriter Steve Harley is asking fans to "Come Up And See Me" for a show at Wolverhampton's Halls venue later this year.

Steve Harley
Steve Harley

Tickets go on sale for Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel's 50 Years a Rebel tour on Wednesday for the December 1 gig at the Wulfrun at the Halls Wolverhampton.

Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me) was an international hit for the band in 1975, and was originally an invitation for Steve Harley's old bandmates who sacked him to watch a gig of his.

The song went to number one in February 1975 and spent nine weeks in the charts, and after various reissues the song has sold more than 1.5 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday. Visit axs.com/uk/events/475961/steve-harley-cockney-rebel-tickets?skin=thehallswolverhampton to buy them.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

