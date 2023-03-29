Starsailor, The Hollies and James announced for The Halls in Wolverhampton

The Hollies will perform at The Halls in Wolverhampton in October.

The Halls, previously known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, will open its doors again in June after a long-awaited multi-million pound makeover.

Now, it has been announced that three bands - Starsailor, James, and The Hollies - have been added to the venue's new line-up.

Starsailor was formed in at the start of the millennium and features James Walsh, James Stelfox, Barry Westhead and Ben Byrne.

The band has released five albums to date, including Love Is Here in 2001, Silence Is Easy in 2003, On The Outside in 2005, All The Plans in 2009 and All This Life in 2017.

Starsailor will perform at The Halls on Tuesday, November 28 with tickets available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

James, who have released 16 studio albums and sold over 25 million copies, will perform a live show with a full band during The Halls' opening month, on Tuesday, June 20.

The members of the band are Tim Booth, Jim Glennie, Saul Davies, Adrian Oxaal, David Baynton-Power, Mark Hunter, Andy Diagram, Chloe Alper, and Deborah Knox-Hewson.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday at 10am via gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The third new act to be announced are The Hollies, who are embarking on their seventh decade as a band.

The Hollies have been entertaining audiences for over the last 60 years with their timeless hits such as Long Cool Woman (In a Black Dress), The Air That I Breathe, He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother and Bus Stop.

The line-up includes powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott, and singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tony Hicks, both of whom are original members of the band.

They are joined by lead singer Peter Howarth, as well as bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker and Steve Lauri on rhythm guitar.

The band has over 20 world-wide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK, spending an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart, and have been performing continuously since their formation in 1962.