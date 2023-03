Airbourne will be playing in Wolverhampton

The band, which is celebrating 20 years, will be at KK's Steel Mill on July 25.

Ticket have just gone on sale for the concert which is promoting new album Boneshake.

The group features Joel O'Keeffe on vocals/lead guitar, guitarist Jarrad Morrice, bass player Justin Street and drummer Ryan O'Keeffe.

Airbourne was formed in Warrnambool in 2003 by brothers Joel and Ryan O'Keeffe.